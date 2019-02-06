Steers come up just short in a tough district matchup with Greenwood 62-56

Big Spring hosted the Greenwood Rangers at Steer Gym on Tuesday night in an important district contest. The Steers played really well against the 2nd place Rangers all game and showed their defense is one of the best in the area holding Greenwoods star player, Jordan Riley to just 14 points in the game. Despite their great defense, Big Spring really struggled shooting the ball in the game especially from the perimeter. With those shooting woes in full affect, it became even more important for the Steers to control the glass and out rebound Greenwood. Unfortunately, in the second half it was the Rangers that controlled the boards and got multiple second chance opportunities and that ended up being the difference in the game as Greenwood narrowly squeaked out a 62-56 win to improve their district record to 5-2.

With the loss the Steers drop to 2-4 in district play with just two games left. Abel Clark led the Steers in scoring and rebounding in the game with an impressive double-double. Clark had 12 points and 13 rebounds and 2 blocks in the game while Kyler Seymore contributed 11 points, 4 rebounds and 2 steals and Jeremiah Cooley added 8 points, 12 rebounds, 3 steals and 3 blocks as well to round out the Steers' stat leaders in the game. “We dominated down low early” said Big Spring head coach Chris Hise. “We held their best player to just 14 points, and I was really proud of our guys for that. We didn't shoot the ball well outside and that hurt us. We will need to do a better job of executing and shooting to beat Snyder on Friday, but I'm really proud of how hard our guys played tonight.”

Big Spring will play Snyder at home this Friday looking to get their third district win and improve their playoff seeding as well.