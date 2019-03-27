Steers come up short in tough late game 7-6 loss to Greenwood

The Steers started off slow but found their timing at the plate late to make it a close game against Greenwood Tuesday night. Big Spring only managed 4 hits in the game compared to 8 for the Rangers. Despite only getting 4 hits in the game the Steers made hard contact in many more at bats and caused Greenwood to commit 8 errors in the field. Big Spring almost came away with a late inning comeback win but came up just short and fell to the Rangers 7-6 to drop to 1-1 in district play.

Greenwood jumped out to an early lead with three runs in the bottom of the first and would hold that lead till the top of the fifth inning. The Rangers got the scoring started on a 2 run homer by B. Lundgren then got another run on an error by the Steers. Big Spring couldn't get anything going offensively in the first two innings and really struggled to find their timing at the plate.

In the top of the third inning, the Steers finally created some offense. Big Spring scored 2 runs in the top of the inning on a 2 run RBI single by Bryson VanVleet after back-to-back walks of Elijah Munoz and Jason Miramontes to cut the Rangers lead to 3-2. Big Spring then held Greenwood scoreless in the bottom of the inning but once again got nothing going in the top of the fourth.

In the bottom of the fourth the Rangers scored 3 more runs and forced Big Spring to make a pitching change. With Elijah Munoz on the mound the Steers were able to get out of the inning but did so trailing 6-2. Big Spring answered in the top of the fifth as they finally got some rhythm at the dish and started making Greenwood pay for their fielding mistakes. The Steers scored 4 runs in the top of the fifth inning, all of them coming off errors by the Rangers. The first run of the inning came on an Anthony Sarmiento grounder to second that was mishandled and allowed Bryson VanVleet to score and cut the lead to 6-3. Then Kyler Seymore hit another grounder to second and again it was mishandled which led to Sarmiento crossing home plate as well and cut the lead to 6-4. With momentum building the Steers capitalized, Elijah Munoz hit a hard grounder to the shortstop who once again couldn't handle the ball allowing Josh Miramontes, who hit a double earlier in the inning, to score and cut the lead to 6-5. Michael Munoz continued the streak with a hard liner to right field that was dropped and gave Seymore a free run home to tie the game at 6-6 heading into the bottom of the fifth.

Big Spring held the Rangers scoreless in the bottom of the fifth inning but couldn't regain their momentum and didn't score any runs in the top of the sixth. In the bottom of the sixth, despite playing great defense all night, it was an error that cost the Steers a run and put them back behind 7-6 with just one more at bat left. Needing to score to keep the game going, Big Spring just couldn't get a hit in the top of the seventh and fell in heartbreaking fashion 7-6 after such an impressive comeback to tie the game in the fifth.

With the loss Big Spring fell to 1-1 in district play. The Steers will travel to Snyder this Friday looking to get things back on track and get back on the winning side of the district.