Steers compete in the Southwest Hoops basketball tournament

With Kyler Seymore and Abel Clark leading the way the Steers competed this past weekend in the Southwest Hoops basketball tournament hosted here in Big Spring. The Steer didn't win the tournament, but they played some good ball and got some great in game experience playing together as a unit in their first sanctioned competition with their new squad. The explosiveness and athleticism that have become staples of this team are still very present and you can see a lot of potential in this young team. These are the types of tournaments and games that can pay huge dividends next year in UIL competition. Everyone in Steer Nation is excited to see these young men bring the Showtime Steers back again next season.