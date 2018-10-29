Steers drop district opener to rival Andrews 42-20

The 2-6 Steers kicked off district play Friday night, at Memorial Stadium, against their rival the 6-2 Andrews Mustangs. In what was a competitive game throughout, Big Spring just couldn't seem to catch a break when they needed one. There were questionable calls by the officials bringing back multiple big plays at key times in the game for the Steers and then Andrews found a way to convert on three big fourth downs that could have really turned the momentum. If just a few of those plays go the other way this game would have been a real nail-biter.

Andrews had 502 total yards of offense in the game with 235 on the ground and another 267 through the air. The Mustangs picked up 27 first downs and converted four of nine on third down and three of four on fourth down. Big Spring had 280 yards of total offense with 107 on the ground and 173 through the air. The Steers picked up 12 first downs in the game but went only one of eight on third downs and struggled once again in the red-zone. “I'm really proud of how hard our kids played and how they responded to playing such a high power offense with some of our starter out. They really showed a lot of guts tonight, but things just didn't go our way” said head coach Mitch McLemore. The Steers will host Seminole next week with a chance to get back to even in district.

