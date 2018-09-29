Steers fail to execute and capitalize on turnovers in 40-12 loss to Wall

Without being able to capitalize on turnovers or being able to execute on offense during key points throughout the game the Steers played right into the strengths of Wall and really put their defense in tough positions all night. This game will be a good one for the Steers to use for self evaluation as they move forward and prepare for a really tough Canyon team coming into town next week for homecoming. While the loss was disappointing, the team played hard all game and Steer Nation came out in force to support the kids. And even though it may have felt like a set back, it may well be exactly what this team needed to sharpen their focus and get them ready to work even harder.

