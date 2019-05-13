Steers fall to Decatur in Area round ending their magical run

The Steers put up a heck of a fight against a really great team in the area round of the playoffs at Wayland Baptist this past weekend. With great pitching and stellar plate discipline the Decatur Eagles methodically beat the Steers in two straight games. The Eagles outhit the Steers 16 to 6 in the series and outscored Big Spring 14-3.

In the first game of the series on Friday, Big Spring put up one heck of fight and almost pulled out a victory with a big time rally in the bottom of the sixth. But it just wasn't enough and despite the heart and grit the Steers showed in their 3 run rally they still couldn't get over the hump and fell 4-3 in game one. Decatur pitcher Chase Oberle had a lot to do with the Eagles success in game one. He pitched a complete 7 innings in the game and gave up 3 runs on 4 hits while striking out 11 Steers in the victory. Jason Miramontes and Chris Ibanez did their best to counter him on the other side with a combined 8 K's while allowing just 4 runs on 8 hits in the loss. Bryson VanVleet drove in all three runs for the Steers on a 3 run inside the park home run in the bottom of the sixth to make it a one run game. Unfortunately, the Steers couldn't keep the rally going in the seventh and lost the game by one run 4-3.

In game two, the Steers faced off against big time pitching prospect Bodi Rascon. Rascon lived up to the hype with great location and velocity with all his pitches as well as good break and off speed with his curve and change up. That said the Steers did not play like they were intimidated by him and made a lot of contact and forced Rascon to use a lot of pitches to get them out. The Steers only got two hits on Rascon but put a lot of other balls in play and gave themselves a chance early in the game with Kyler Seymore pitching a no hitter through the first three innings. Unfortunately, in the bottom of the fourth the Eagles found their timing on Seymore's breaking ball and broke open the game with four big runs in the inning and really put the game out of reach with Rascon on the mound.

Big Spring made two pitching changes trying to slow down the Decatur offensive onslaught, but in the bottom of the fifth the Eagles continued to score runs and closed out the game with six more runs to take the 10-0 run rule victory. The Steers played their hearts out but they just couldn't get anything going offensively facing such a dominant pitcher who knew how to keep the ball down in the zone.

It was a tough way for the Steers season to come to an end but they should hold their heads high for what they were able to accomplish this year, and for the amazing turnaround they had from just a season ago. These young men have represented Steer Nation with distinction from day one and these seniors are as special a group of young men that all of us here in Steer Nation are fortunate enough to call our own. Congratulation on a great season Steers!