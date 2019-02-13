Steers finish regular season in dominating fashion

The Steers hosted the Lake View Chiefs Tuesday night at Steer Gym to close out the regular season. With a win the Steers put themselves in a tie for the number three seed in district 5-4A with Lake View. Big Spring took full advantage of that opportunity and closed out the regular season at home with a decisive 68-50 drumming of the Chiefs. For the seniors it was there last game to ever play at Steer Gym and they made it one to remember, beating Lake View in every aspect and playing their best complete game as a team all season.

Cooley really made the best of his last game in Steer Gym with a huge game, on both sides of the court. Cooley had 22 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals and 2 big blocks to finish out his outstanding playing career at home. Mikal Banks had 7 points, 4 steals, 2 assists and 2 rebounds despite being in foul trouble most of the first half in his last game at Steer gym. Nathan Letz had 7 rebounds, 2 blocks, 2 points and 1 assist off the bench in his final home game and Brendan Martinez had 5 points, 2 rebounds and 1 steal to close out his career at Steer gym as well. Congratulations and a big thanks to all the seniors for the work they have done and the culture change they have made in their time as Steers.

After the game both coaches got together and decided instead of playing a tie-breaker they would flip a coin for their respective playoff seeding. Lake View won the toss and chose to be the #4 seed so that they could go on to play Graham in the bi-district round which put the Steers in the #3 spot. With the #3 seed, Big Spring will go on to play the really tough Burkburnett team in the bi-district round.

“We don't care; we are just really excited for the post season and we think Burkburnett is a beatable team” said Coach Hise. “We executed for four quarters tonight and I'm really proud of our kids effort and heart. I'm especially proud of the way our seniors finished the game for us, they have really helped build the foundation to help turn this program around. We can't replace these seniors or what they have done and meant to this team and this program. As far as the Burkburnett game is concerned, we will have to play really disciplined basketball the entire game. They are big and great at the press, so we will really have to take care of the ball and limit our turnovers against that pressure.”