Steers' freshman football team improves to 3-0

Behind the stellar play of their quarterback Gabriel Baeza, the Steers' freshman football team extended their win streak to three games against Monahans last week. The Steers beat the Lobos convincingly 31-18 last Thursday to stay undefeated on the year. Baeza led the team with two rushing touchdowns and two more touchdowns through the air.

This freshman team has showed a lot of potential and continues to play good football as a unit. If this team can continue to develop and grow together the future of Steers' football looks bright in their capable hands. Congratulations to the freshman team. Steer Nation is behind you.