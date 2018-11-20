Steers lose a close one to Odessa high 71-65

For a second straight game the shorthanded Steers, who are still waiting for the rest of their team to finish the football season, lost a close one to Odessa High 71-65.

Big Spring was led by Kyler Seymore who had 25 points on offense following his 30 point showing versus Pecos last game. Senior guard Mikal Banks made his presence felt last night, racking up his first double double of the season with 15 points and 10 rebounds in the game coming off his 8 points and 16 rebounds against Pecos last week. Freshman Gavin Greathouse added an impressive 13 points against Odessa while freshman Javarious Ford has had back to back 4 point games. Gomez had 3 points against Odessa and 15 points against Pecos. Lewis scored 2 points and Martinez added another 3 points tonight following a 8 point game against Pecos. Steers' big man Marcus Miramontes had a pair of blocks and 8 rebounds following his 6 point, 4 block game Friday against Pecos.

“The past 2 games we have played with great effort and great defense. These guys have been fun to watch and coach so far this year. We will continue to improve without our football kids out here and will only get better when they join us.” Said head coach Chris Hines. The Steers will play Andrews on the road tomorrow night at 7:30 p.m.