Steers lose hard-fought season opener to Greenwood 21-12

The Steers put up a great effort Friday night. Big Spring hung in the game till the very end and gave Greenwood a real run for their money. The Steers definitely made a few mistakes in the game and had a chance to pull ahead on multiple occasion, but the Rangers kept finding a way to make big plays in big situations to hold off Big Spring and get the win. That said, the Steers look like a good football team ready to change the narrative around their program this season.

It was a hard fought game and the Steers were right there in it the whole time against a team projected to make a deep playoff run in 4A this year. No matter what happened there was no quite in this team and they looked like a team that not only could have beat Greenwood but had the opportunities and talent to do so. A few plays break the other way and this is an entirely different game. Coach McLemore said of his teams performance after the game that “We made way to many mistakes, but I told our kids, 'if you give us the effort we can fix the mistakes' and I can't fault their effort, everyone of our kids played hard the whole game. So now its up to us as a staff to fix our mistakes and clean some things up, I think we have a great football team and once we get some of those penalties and turnovers figured out I believe we are good enough to be right there as the season moves along”.

For the full story, see Sundays edition of the Herald.