Steers lose to Lake View in disappointing fashion

The Steers traveled to San Angelo Thursday night to close out district play against the Lake View Chiefs. Anyone who follows sports has heard someone say “they beat themselves” about a team before. Well this is one of those times and the Steers are that team. Big Spring bested Lake View in almost every major stat except for scoring in their disappointing 34-20 loss to the Chiefs. The Steers had the advantage in total yardage with 391 yards to 296 for Lake View, rushing yards with 163 yards to 92 yards for Lake View, passing yards with 228 to 204 for Lake View, first downs with 18 to 13 for Lake View, turnovers with two to Lake View's three and in time of possession with 29:13 to just 18:47 for Lake View. To beat a team that badly up and down the field and still lose by 14 points is a hard pill to swallow.

The Steers inability to take advantage of great field position, turnovers and red zone possessions really put them in a hole that they couldn't climb out of. If the two teams played ten times Lake View may only win once, but unfortunately for Steer nation thats all it took. The Steers will head to the playoffs with a lot to think about and a lot to work on. Their opponent will be decided by the outcome of Friday's games.

For the full story, see Friday's edition of the Herald.