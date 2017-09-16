Steers make strides in right direction but still fall to Loboes 45-20

Despite their 45-20 loss to the Monahans Loboes Friday night, the young Big Spring Steers team showed vast improvement from the last two weeks which is what you want to see in these pre-district games.

Last week, the Steers shot themselves in the foot with 24 penalties, which set them back a whopping 174 yards against a tough Sweetwater team. This week, they only committed 5 penalties for 30 yards and came out looking and playing a lot more focused.

Head football coach Mitch McLemore was excited to see the team taking steps in the right direction, and to see such growth in just one practice week.

“I am exponentially pleased. We have made a lot of progress. We did better with the penalties and things like that, but we still have a ways to go,” he said. We just kept our defense on the field for too long in the first half, and we didn’t take advantage of some things we should have. We keep making mistakes, which is typical of a young team, and with this schedule they are going to expose them.”

