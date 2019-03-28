Steers make a strong showing at the State Powerlifting Meet in Abilene

”I can’t tell you how proud I am of both of these lifters! – as a Senior, Jared a great career as the Regional Champion, and reached State his Senior year. His leadership will be missed. – Joshua made a major jump this year as a Sophomore from what he lifted as a Freshman – to make it to the State Meet as a Sophomore and still have two years left in the program is very, very exciting!” Head Powerlifting Coach Chris McWilliams, said about his lifters great performances at the State Meet in Abilene.