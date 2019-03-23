Steers open district with an impressive win over Sweetwater at home

The Steers jumped out to an early lead Friday night against the Sweetwater Mustangs and never looked back. Big Spring out hit the Mustangs 10 to 6 and turned those hits into runs to get the decisive 8-1 victory over Sweetwater to start district play 1-0. It was a great team win as every player on the team showed up and played well. The Steers were impressive at the plate while Jason Miramontes was great on the mound and the defense behind him was stellar as well.

In the first inning, Big Spring made the Mustangs go three up and three down in the top of the inning ending it in spectacular fashion on 1-6 double play in which Miramontes made a great catch on the mound and then Elijah Munoz made a highlight reel diving catch and bag tag on the relay from the pitcher to second to end the top of the inning. When the Steers came up to bat in the bottom of the inning they scored 2 runs on a 2 RBI single by Bryson Vanvleet to take a 2-0 lead heading into the second. Neither team had much success offensively in the second with each team going scoreless in the inning.

In the third inning, Miramontes struck out three Mustangs to keep Sweetwater off the scoreboard once again. In the bottom of the inning, the Steers found their timing at the plate and scored 3 runs on 3 hits off an RBI triple by Miramontes, and RBI single from Kade Wash and an RBI single by Kobe Guitterrez to go up 5-0 heading into the fourth.

Big Spring made short work of the Mustangs in the top of the fourth. Miramontes struck out 2 more batters in the inning and kept Sweetwater off of the scoreboard once again. In the bottom of the fourth, the Steers started right where they left off in the third. Big Spring scored 3 more runs in the inning on 4 hits to increase their lead to a comfortable 8-0. After back to back singles by the Munoz brothers, Michael and Elijah, Miramontes lined a ball hard to left center that made it all the way to the way. With three guys who can really run, all on base at the same time, Miramontes was able to turn on the jets and get himself a 3 run in the park home run to put the game on ice.

In the top of the fifth inning the Mustangs did finally get a run, on an RBI double by the opposing pitcher Tyler Warner. However, that would be the extent of the scoring for Sweetwater in the game as the Steers and Miramontes tightened up on defense and held the Mustangs in check for the rest of the matchup. Both teams went scoreless in the fifth and sixth innings as both pitchers really did good work on the mound. The game ended in the top of the seventh on a great 5-3-2 double play to once again keep the Mustangs off the board with a play at the plate to end the game.

Miramontes was spectacular in the game. Not only did he pitch seven innings while allowing just 1 run on 6 hits and striking out 8, he also led the team with 4 RBIs on 2 hits and got on base all four times he came to the plate. Elijah Munoz made those signature plays in the field which we all love to watch him make, while he also got two hits and got on base in all four of his at bats. Kade Wash added two more hits to the Steers total and drove in a run as well as playing great on first all night. Bryson Vanvleet drove in 2 runs to round out the Big Spring offensive leaders.

After a great district opening win the Steers will travel to Greenwood next Tuesday looking to continue their success as the move forward in district play.