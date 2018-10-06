Steers outmatched against Eagles in 38-0 loss

The Steers hosted the Canyon Eagles this Friday for homecoming looking to get back on track as they move closer to district play. The Eagles, who came into the game 5-0, were just too much for Big Spring on both sides of the ball. Canyon put up 38 points on offense while shutting out the Steers on defense. Big Spring had multiple players starting at new positions this week and that definitely came into play in the game. The Steers had trouble getting the snap all night with multiple back up centers making appearances in the game and with other players having to step in on defense there was some confusion on that side of the ball as well. Canyon really dominated the contest from the first kickoff and continued to keep the Steers out of balance for the rest of the game.

Big Spring was unable to get anything going on offense and never could get on the board. With a big lead Canyon ran out the clock to finish of the game. Nothing seemed to go the Steers' way in the game and they just couldn't seem get the stops or the drives they needed to stay in it. With a long trip up north next week to Dumas for their last pre-district game, the Steers still have a lot they need to get figured out headed into district play.

For the full story, see Sunday's edition of the Herald