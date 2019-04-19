Steers rally to win district title 10-5 over Snyder

The Steers showed their resilience once again Thursday night at Steer Park. After trailing 4-0 early, Big Spring rallied and dominated the rest of the game to pull off the big time 10-5 win over the Snyder Tigers. The Tigers came into the game with a 5-2 district record and had a real shot to at least get a share of the district crown with a win over the 5-1 district leading Steers. But Big Spring had other plans and outhit the Tigers 12 to 4 in the game, the Steers knew that with a win over Snyder the crown was theirs and they were not going to be denied.

With the win the Steers improved their district record to 6-1 and gave themselves the outright district title with one district game remaining against San Angelo Lake View. Big Spring fought their way back from a tough early district loss to Greenwood by winning 5 straight and redeeming that loss with a win over Greenwood this past Tuesday. During that run, the Steers really gelled and started to believe in one another and it shows. Big Spring has come from behind in many of those victories and have done so with the same calm and calculated demeanor that makes them a tough challenge for any team. Congratulations to the Steers and their head coach Daniel Carrillo for getting this program to where it is today in just three short years.

In the first two innings, Big Spring struggled to get anything going offensively despite getting a lot of runners on base and some big hits. With the Steers stranding runners, Snyder took advantage and jumped all over Big Spring starting pitcher Kobe Guitterrez and scored 2 runs on 3 hits in the top of the first. Big Spring had to make an early pitching change and Elijah Munoz took the rubber in relief after just two-thirds of an inning. But that didn't slow Snyder down and the Tigers scored 4 runs on 3 hits in the first two innings and put the Steers in a tough spot with a 4-0 lead heading into the third.

In the top of the third after a quick walk to start the inning, Coach Carrillo decided to make another pitching change and brought in Jason Miramontes for Elijah. Jason came in and went right to work and struck out the side to get the Steers out of the top of the inning with no more damage done still trailing 4-0. In the bottom of the inning the Steers finally got their bats going and not only responded but took control of the game. Big Spring scored 5 runs on 2 hits in the bottom of the third to take the lead in impressive fashion. Cade Wash got the big inning started with a lead off double, then after 2 runs were scored on a walk and batter hit by a pitch to make the game a 4-2 affair Josh Miramontes drove in two runs on an RBI single to tie the game at 4-4. Two batters later, Elijah Munoz drove in another run to take the lead on a sacrifice grounder into a fielders choice to give Big Spring a 5-4 advantage after the nice rally.

In the top of the fourth, Snyder did have an answer to the Steers big third inning and scored 1 run to tie the game up a 5-5 heading into the bottom of the fourth. But Big Spring wasn't done and they scored 2 more runs on three hits in the inning. Brett Berringer and AJ Sarmiento both drove in runs and gave the Steers a 7-5 lead.

For the rest of the game Miramontes was a stud on the mound. With his impressive 10 strikeouts in just four and two-thirds innings and not allowing a hit after the fourth, Jason really put the game on his back defensively and denied any chance of their being a big comeback by Snyder. Offensively the Steers continued to roll and scored 3 more runs over the last three inning to make it a convincing 10-5 victory for the district crown.

Cade Wash, AJ Sarmiento, Jason Miramontes and Josh Miramontes all had multiple hits in the game. Wash and Sarmiento both led the way for the Steers with 3 hits and an RBI each in the title clinching win. Big Spring will play San Angelo Lake View next Tuesday at Steer Park to finish out district play.