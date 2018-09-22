Steers rely on balance in big win over Pecos

With a chance to get back to even at 2-2, the Steers took advantage of the opportunity and got the win over Pecos by putting together a balanced attack on offense. Big Spring chewed up 134 yards on the ground and threw for another 186 yards through the air tallying 320 yards of total offense in their 39-20 victory over the Eagles Friday night. The Steers also scored six touchdowns in the game, three rushing and three passing, maintaining their balance throughout the contest.

All-in-all it was a great team win for the Steers who played like a team that expected to win from the first whistle to the last. “Every body did a great job this week, every body did a great job prepping for this game and with our team in the process of learning how to win, I think everyone did really well. These players and coaches worked their tails off to get to where we are and I am very pleased that their hard work is being rewarded. Our guys played hard and I'm just really proud of them” said head coach Mitch McLemore of his now 2-2 Steers.

