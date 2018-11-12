Steers return from State over the weekend

(11 courtesy photos) The Big Spring Pride Drive Band (shown above) made it all the way to the 2018 State Marching Competition last week in San Antonio where they placed 22nd out of 165 4A bands that entered at the regional level this year. The photo above shows band members posing in front of the Alamo during their special trip. The kids made it back into town late Friday night into the earliest hours of Saturday morning, but not before stopping in San Angelo on the way to play for their Steer football team. “We had a great performance at State, and our kids really played and marched well this year” said band director Rocky Harris. The Pride Drive Band really represented themselves, their families, their school and their community with distinction this year, and Steer Nation is proud of all they have accomplished. Congratulations on a great marching season!

