Steers score big at UIL Academic District Meet

Some brainy Steers competed at the UIL Academic Spring Meet at Wylie High School Wednesday, and came away with second place overall.

The group did especially well in journalism and debate, earning several first places in the categories.

"I just really have to say we have great kids this year, especially with journalism coming in and taking that team championship," said Ricky Shubert, journalism advisor at Big Spring High School. "All the coaches helped out so much, but speaking just about my kids, they on their own did what they had to do to come out on top there. And all the teams combined, combining for that second place. I'm proud of them, and they're just great all-around kids. I'm looking forward to district. "

The school won four of the top six spots in Cross Examination Debate. Team 2 took first place, Team 1 took second place, Team 4 took fifth place, and Team 3 took sixth place. Names of Debate Team members were not listed in the results provided to the Herald.

Those taking top honors for the journalism team included Britney Tan, first place in Editorial Writing and Feature Writing; Dora Hickam, first place in Headline Writing; Christian Islas, fourth in Editorial Writing and sixth in Feature Writing; and Kendrick Kennemur, fourth in Headline Writing.

See Sunday's Herald for the rest of the story.