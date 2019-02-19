Steers' season comes to an end in a tough 85-69 Bi-District loss to Burkburnett

The Steers fought hard and played with a ton of heart the entire game against the Burkburnett Bulldogs, on Monday night in the Bi-District playoff in Stamford. Facing a team that has been a state powerhouse on the hard court for years, Big Spring not only hung in the game, they gave the Bulldogs everything they could handle. However, the outside fire power of Burkburnett proved to be just enough to edge out the Steers in a game that the final score doesn't accurately tell the story.

In the first quarter, both teams came out on fire. Big Spring started the game on a 5-0 run, then Burkburnett answered with a 6-0 run of their own. The Steers were getting great production inside and in transition from Jeremiah Cooley and Kyler Seymore, while the Bulldogs lit it up from behind the arc. With 1:45 left in the first period, Big Spring led 16-14 before Burkburnett went on another 5 point run to take lead 19-16 to end the first quarter. Both teams found a lot of success on offense in what was a battle of opposing offensive strategies.

In the second quarter, the Bulldogs kept their run going and extended their lead to 21-16 with 6:45 left in the half. The Steers fought back and cut the lead to just 1 at 21-20 with 4 minutes remaining in the second quarter. Then Burkburnett answered and went on a 14-4 run, behind the unbelievable outside shooting from KenDarious Horton, to increase their lead to 35-24 with just 1:40 left before the break. But Big Spring never faded away, they kept fighting hard and cut the lead back down to a single digit lead at 40-31 to end the half.

Seymore, Bank, Clark and Cooley all had big halves for the Steers. Seymore had 14 points in the first half while Cooley added 7 points and 9 rebounds. Banks chipped in with 6 points and Clark grabbed 7 boards in the half with 5 of those coming on the offensive glass to give the Steers second chance opportunities. Horton had 14 points in the half for Burkburnett as the Bulldogs lived up to the hype with their outside shooting. Big Spring on the other hand, found their success in the paint and on the press break in what was a very exciting and highly competitive first half of basketball.

Coming out of the break, Burkburnett went on a 7 point run to start the third quarter. Cooley played like a man possessed in the quarter getting basket after basket and grabbing everything that came off the rim to keep the Steers in the game. The Bulldogs' full court pressure really started to get to Steers. With the Bulldogs all over Big Spring, the turnovers started to pile up quickly as Burkburnett began to pull away, grabbing a 56-39 lead with 2:45 left in the third period.

Cooley continued to be a force on both ends of the floor for the Steers, but Big Spring couldn't get much else going in the quarter and fell behind 60-41 with just 54 seconds left in the third. Burkburnett just got too many second chance opportunities in the quarter for a team that shoots the ball as well as they do. The Bulldogs big third quarter output gave them a comfortable 62-45 lead heading into the final period.

In the fourth quarter, the Steers showed everybody what they are really made of. Despite being down big coming into the last quarter, they played with as much heart and effort as any team I have ever seen. Burkburnett continued to light up the scoreboard with their outside shooting early in the quarter and brought their lead all the way up to 73-52. Yet even that didn't dampen the Steers' fighting spirit, as they fought back and went on an 8-0 run to get the lead back down to 73-60 with just 3:34 left in the game.

But they weren't done yet, after a made free throw by the Bulldogs, Big Spring cut into the lead again on an awesome and one finish by Cooley. With the made free throw, the Steers trailed just 74-63 with 2:53 left in the game. After another big stop and another big bucket for the Big Spring, the Steers got the game back within single digits at 74-65 with just over 2 minutes left to play. Unfortunately, Burkburnett hit a couple of back to back deep daggers that put them back up 80-65, and with time running out the Steers were forced to foul and send the Bulldogs to the line. Burkburnett closed out the game from the charity stripe and took home the Bi-District crown 85-69. However, the fight and the will that our Steers showed in that final period was something special. Those young men and coaches deserve a great deal of respect and appreciation from all of Steer Nation for how they represented this community and their school in those closing minutes no matter the outcome.

Jeremiah Cooley had an unbelievable second half, scoring 20 of his 27 points and grabbing 8 of his 17 rebounds. Cooley finished his last game as a Steer with an outstandind 27 points, 17 rebound, 2 assists, 2 steals and 1 block. As impressive as that stat line is, it is less impressive than the effort and heart he played with the entire night. Kyler Seymore also had a huge game with 25 points and 3 rebounds. Mikal Banks had 9 points, 5 rebounds and 2 steals while Abel Clark finished the game with 2 points, 11 rebounds, and 3 assists. Zephaniah Nelson and DeQorian Gordon combined for 8 assists and 5 steals as well.

“I was really proud of our guys, they showed good heart and good hustle the entire game. Our guys played so hard and have come such a long way since last season. This was one of the best games out team has ever played collectively, and I was just really proud to be a part of it. Our seniors have done everything I've asked of them and have turned our basketball program completely around and built the foundation for our young team moving forward” said Steers' Head Basketball Coach Kris Hise of his team after the tough loss.

Congratulation to the Steers on a great season! To all the seniors; TL Lewis, Jeremiah Cooley, Mikal Banks, Nathan Letz and Brendan Martinez. A big thank you from everyone in Steer Nation for your contributions to the team and this program. You guys have built the foundation for many years to come and we all owe you a great deal of gratitude for the way you have battled for this team over the years. The example you have set will be remembered, and the final act of you guys' play was one we won't soon forget.