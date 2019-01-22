Steers show their strength, take third place in Monahans' powerlifting meet
Results of the Jan. 19th powerlifting meet in Monahans:
BOYS
Mattox Evans was 4th in the 114 lb. class
Cruz Martinez was 1st in the 123 lb. class
Joshua Lopez was 1st in the 132 lb. class
Kenny Richardson was 4th in the 132 lb. class
Ethan Cortez was 3rd in the 181 lb. class
Isaiah Rodriguez was 4th in the 220 lb. class
Aleyas Bland was 7th in the 220 lb. class
Andrew Roberts was 2nd in the 275 lb. class
Daniel Roberts was 6th in the 275 lb. class
Zachary Roberts was 4th in the Superheavyweight class
GIRLS
Jada Vanderbilt was 3rd in the 114 lb. class
Cylei Burton was 4th in the 114 lb. class
Olivia Bancroft was 3rd in the 123 lb. class
Gabby Lopez was 3rd in the 165 lb. class
Kialyn Roberts was 5th in the 165 lb. class
Alani Torres was 6th in the 165 lb. class
Xilanae Walker was 8th in the 165 lb. class
Anastasia Rodriguez was 11th in the 165 lb. class
Hallie Hyatt was 2nd in the 198 lb. class
“We had a really good day at Monahans. Most of our lifters’ totals went up, which is what you want. Coach Roberts and myself are looking forward to this coming Saturday, as we will compete in the Coahoma Powerlifting Meet. As always, we are proud of how our athletes are competing, and how they are representing our school and community.” Said head powerlifting coach Chris McWilliams of his team.
