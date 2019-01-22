Steers show their strength, take third place in Monahans' powerlifting meet

Results of the Jan. 19th powerlifting meet in Monahans:

BOYS

Mattox Evans was 4th in the 114 lb. class

Cruz Martinez was 1st in the 123 lb. class

Joshua Lopez was 1st in the 132 lb. class

Kenny Richardson was 4th in the 132 lb. class

Ethan Cortez was 3rd in the 181 lb. class

Isaiah Rodriguez was 4th in the 220 lb. class

Aleyas Bland was 7th in the 220 lb. class

Andrew Roberts was 2nd in the 275 lb. class

Daniel Roberts was 6th in the 275 lb. class

Zachary Roberts was 4th in the Superheavyweight class

GIRLS

Jada Vanderbilt was 3rd in the 114 lb. class

Cylei Burton was 4th in the 114 lb. class

Olivia Bancroft was 3rd in the 123 lb. class

Gabby Lopez was 3rd in the 165 lb. class

Kialyn Roberts was 5th in the 165 lb. class

Alani Torres was 6th in the 165 lb. class

Xilanae Walker was 8th in the 165 lb. class

Anastasia Rodriguez was 11th in the 165 lb. class

Hallie Hyatt was 2nd in the 198 lb. class

“We had a really good day at Monahans. Most of our lifters’ totals went up, which is what you want. Coach Roberts and myself are looking forward to this coming Saturday, as we will compete in the Coahoma Powerlifting Meet. As always, we are proud of how our athletes are competing, and how they are representing our school and community.” Said head powerlifting coach Chris McWilliams of his team.