Steers stampede Sweetwater to snap losing streak!

After two years of heartbreak and disappointment, this years Steer team finally put the 26 game losing streak to bed once and for all. Coming off a tough loss to Greenwood last week in which Big Spring made huge strides on both sides of the ball and really started to show the kind of team they are capable of being. The Steers took that next step this week and left no doubt in a lopsided 33-7 victory over the Sweetwater Friday night at the Mustang Bowl. From the offense putting up over 300 yards of total offense and controlling the time of possession by keeping the ball away from the Mustangs for over 30 minutes, to the defense causing six turnovers and allowing just one first down in the entire second half. This was a complete team win with contributions from every player and every coach to get the 26 game monkey off their backs and finally be able to turn the page to the next chapter of Steer football.

The Steers played like the team lots of us thought they were. This team is no longer the “same ol Steers”, they are the team that broke that streak and that mindset and they did it together. With belief, dedication and hard work this team has changed the narrative and the mindset surrounding them and their program and showed us all that there is a new chapter to be written in Big Spring football! “Our kids did a great job I've got nothing but praise for these guys. Cortez played great for us considering he was playing against his old team, Cooley was outstanding for us and our defense is playing smash mouth football right now. I'm so proud of these kids and these coaches cause they are in it for each other and really do care about their team” said coach McLemore of his now 1-1 Steers. These kids and coaches have done a lot to earn this big win now it is up to the rest of us in Steer Nation to come out and support this team and do what we can to spark an entirely different kind of streak.

For the full story, see Sunday's edition of the Herald.