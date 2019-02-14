Steers' Star Wideout Jeremiah Cooley signs letter of intent with UTPB

Steer all-star athlete and First Team All-District wide receiver Jeremiah Cooley signed his letter of intent to play football for the University of Texas Permian Basin on Wednesday. Cooley will take his talents just up the road to Odessa where he will be a part of the building process for the fledgling football program. In a recent Q&A, when asked what qualities he looks for when it comes to recruiting? UTPB Head Football Coach Justin Carrigan said “You want good kids who are going to represent your program well. Good academics, guys who are ready to come to college and leave with a degree. On the field, we are looking for guys that first have athleticism. They can bend and change direction and do things fluidly. You always want height and speed, those are two things we can't coach. You can't ever coach someone to get taller or coach them to get faster. Beyond that it's about how they play the game.”

For those of us here in Steer Nation who have had the privilege of watching Jeremiah play and more importantly got to know him and his family, that sounds like exactly what UTPB will be getting.

Big Spring Athletic Director and Principal Mike Ritchey talked about the kind of person and player Jeremiah is and what he has meant to his school and the athletic program at his signing ceremony on Wednesday:

“We are so proud of Jeremiah and his accomplishments since he came here. Jeremiah and his family are an inspiration, he inspires me every day when I think about what he has had to overcome to get to this point. Imagine being displaced by a hurricane, losing everything and then ending up in the small West Texas town of Big Spring. He's an inspiration because in the face of all that, he kept looking straight forward. When many other people would have used as an excuse, as a hardship that gives them an excuse to just give up and blame someone else, Jeremiah and his family didn't do that. Instead, Jeremiah and his older brother Michael stayed focussed and used that as motivation to stay straight with their academics as well as their athletics. Now, because of that focus, we are here getting to celebrate what many athletes aspire to accomplish; the ability to continue to play the sport they love at the next level. To Jeremiah and his family, thank you all, you have inspired many others. Thank you for what you have brought to Big Spring, to this school and to this athletic program.”

Jeremiah will study business management while attending UTPB and hopes to continue to play football at the next level and to eventually use his degree to start his own business.

“I appreciate and love everyone who helped me get here along the way. So thank you guys and my family for making this day possible” said Cooley to the packed film room at the Steers' ATC. Well thank you too Jeremiah, from everyone here in Steer Nation. Congratulations to you and your family, we can't wait to see you making those same highlight reel plays for UTPB next season. #TAKEFL19HT