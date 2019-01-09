Steers struggle from deep and fall to 6A Midland High 82-60

The Steers welcomed the very talented 6A Midland Bulldogs to Steer Gym Tuesday night for their last pre-district game of the season. Big Spring definitely chose a formidable opponent to end their tuning up stage of the season. Midland brought size and athleticism that the Steers are likely not to see in district play but that should prepare the Steers for some of the teams they may face later in the playoffs.

It was clear that the size and athleticism of the 6A Bulldogs really caused problems for the Steers especially in their backcourt who turned the ball over 13 times and shot an abysmal 2 for 15 from behind the arc. That said, the fight and determination of the Steers to hang in the game despite being down by so much so early is a good sign for a team that will likely not face another team with that type of size and athleticism till they get deep in the playoffs.

Cooley led the Steers in scoring and rebounding and pulled of another double-double with 15 points, 10 rebounds and 3 blocks. Clark added 10 points and 8 rebounds with Kyler Seymore also scoring in double figures with 10 points and 4 steals in the game. Zephaniah Nelson and Mikal Banks each added 6 points as well.

Big Spring will host Sweetwater next Tuesday to start district play and will look to show everybody why they are the Showtime Steers.

