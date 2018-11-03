Steers stumble late against Seminole and fall 34-20

The Steers played their best all around game of the season Friday night against Seminole, but missed opportunities late that cost Big Spring in the end. With the loss the Steers drop to 0-2 in district while the Indians improve to 2-0. Big Spring had a real chance at getting the win with their offense once again finding balance racking up 125 yards on the ground and another 170 yards through the air. The Steers had 17 first downs to Seminole's 16, controlled the ball with a 24:49 time of possession to 23:11 for the Indians and won the turnover battle with just one turnover in the game compared to two for Seminole. Despite coming out on top of those statistics it was the late missed opportunities that cost the Steers the game in a tough 34-20 district loss.

With the last district game of the year coming against San Angelo Lake View next Thursday on the road, the Steers have one more chance to get their first district win in three seasons. If they play with the heart, determination and fight they did against the Indians I have no doubt they will get that win finally get that monkey off their collective back.

