Steers stun Wylie Bulldogs!

In their last game ever at Steer Park Tuesday night, the Steers seniors led Big Spring all game and defeated #2 ranked Wylie 2-1 thanks to a walk-off single. The game was tied at one with Big Spring batting in the bottom of the seventh when senior Aaron Olague, in his last at bat as a Steer, singled on the first pitch of the at bat, to score the game winning run. The Steers outhit Wylie nine to four in the game and handed the Bulldogs only their third loss of the entire year (19-3-1).

The Steers capped off a season that fell short of their expectations with a huge, resounding exclamation point. Big Spring finally put all the pieces together and showed us all what kind of team they really are. The Steers have out hit opponents all year and still fallen short but last night they showed Steer Nation exactly what kind of young men they are and did what many thought impossible.

Whether it was the way they got key hits in key situations, or the way the team played their best defensive game of the year, the Steers looked like the better team from the first inning to the last. There was no fear or hesitation playing the #2 team in the state, instead there was stead fast determination and a “not here, not us” attitude that permeated throughout the team, the coaches, and even the Steers' fans Tuesday night. Coach Daniel Carrillo and his team have showed us all year long that win-loss records don't display a teams' character, heart, and pride. This win, against that opponent, and they way in which it was accomplished, confirmed that this team is a prime example of all three.

For the full story, see Wednesday's edition of the Herald.