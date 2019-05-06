Steers sweep Burkburnett in the bi-district round for their first playoff series win since 1996!

The Steers put it all together against the Burkburnett Bulldogs in their bi-district playoff series win this past weekend. Big Spring fought their way through adversity in game one and played a really solid game in game two to get the series sweep. The Steers snapped a 23 year drought without a playoff series win with the sweep of the Bulldogs this past weekend and have really made the baseball program at BSHS one of the best programs around. Big Spring was outhit in the series 14 to 13 but played much better in the field and took advantage with runners in scoring position to get the two game sweep of Burkburnett.

In the first game of the series, both teams came out playing like they had some nerves and committed a lot of throwing and fielding errors throughout the sloppy game. Of the 11 runs scored by the two teams combined only three of those runs were earned runs and there were seven combined throwing errors in the game. That said it was the Steers who found a way to pull it together and scratch out a 6-5 victory in the ugly game.

Offensively, Brett Berringer led the way in game one for the Steers with two hits and an RBI single. Kobe Guitterrez and Anthony Sarmiento both added an RBI of their own to contribute to the win as well. Chris Ibanez and Jason Miramontes did great work from the mound in game one as well. Combined, they only gave up 1 earned run on 6 hits in the win and pitched well throughout the game despite some very questionable calls at the plate.

With everyone working together and nobody letting the mistakes they made compound, Big Spring was able to hold on and take game one on a walk off error made by the Bulldogs third baseman on a hard grounder by Brett Berringer to score the game winning run.

In game two of the series, Big Spring came out looking like a team ready to end their playoff drought. Kyler Seymore got his first postseason start on the rubber and pitched really well to start the game. The Steers fell behind early in the game when Burkburnett scored two runs in the bottom of the first, but the Bulldogs' lead didn't last long as the Steers were quick to respond with a big time 4 run inning of their own in the top of the second to take a 4-2 lead they would never relinquish in the close out game.

In the top of the third, with a two run lead, Big Spring extended that lead with another solo run to make it a 5-2 game heading into the bottom of the inning. Big Spring held the Bulldogs scoreless in the third and fourth innings and once again increased their lead in the fourth by one run to make it a 6-2 game heading into the fifth inning

In the top of the fifth, the Steers scored 1 run on two hits in the inning and made it a 7-2 game and really looked in control as they went into the bottom of the inning. In the bottom of the inning, Seymore finally started to show signs of fatigue on the mound for Big Spring and the Bulldogs took advantage and tried to make a late rally. Burkburnett scored three runs on two hits in the inning and closed the gap to 7-5 and made a once very one sided game into a real nail biter.

Fortunately, Big Spring still had the answer and scored two more runs in the top of the sixth to take their lead to 9-5 and give themselves a little cushion to work with. Chris Ibanez closed out the game in relief and made it look easy holding the Bulldogs hitless and scoreless over the last two innings to get the save and give the Steers the well deserved 9-5 win. With the win and the series sweep, this team reset the clock for playoff wins and reshaped the standard for Big Spring baseball moving forward. Congratulations from all of Steer Nation on the huge playoff series win and good luck in the next round.

The Steers will be taking on Decatur this weekend at Wayland Baptist University for the Area series starting on Friday.