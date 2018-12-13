Steers turn it on late in 69-52 win over Denver City

BIG SPRING – After trailing most of the game the Steers showed why the have the nickname “Showtime” in the fourth quarter and pulled away from the Mustangs to get the convincing win. Jeremiah Cooley led all scorers with 31 points on an impressive 11-15 shooting from the floor and a perfect 2-2 from behind the arc. Cooley also led the Steers defense with 13 rebounds, 4 steals and 4 blocks in the game. Mikal Banks added 18 points on 3-7 from the field and 3-8 from deep while also grabbing 4 rebounds and 4 steals on defense. Kyler Seymore also finished in double digits with 14 points on 6-13 from the field and collected 5 rebounds in the game. Able Clark was a defensive standout with 9 rebounds and great off the ball help defense all game.

In the first quarter the Steers couldn't seem to find the range while the Mustangs made everything they put up. With the Steers' press not being effective, Denver City took advantage early and got a lot of easy transition baskets. With the Steers struggling to shoot the ball and the Mustangs getting wide open looks on the other end, Big Spring trailed 18-15 at the end of the first quarter.

See Sunday's Herald for the rest of the story.