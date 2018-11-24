Steers turnaround season comes to an end with loss to Hereford

PLAINVIEW – the Steers went on the road this past Friday to take on the Hereford Whitefaces for the area round of the UIL playoffs. Unfortunately the Steers couldn't bring home the win against the tough Hereford team and fell to the Herd 57-13. Hereford came into the game with a 7-4 record and fresh off an overtime win against Springtown last week in the bi-district round. The Whitefaces relied on their dominant ground attack to put the Steers behind early and never really let them back in the game. That said this Steers team and these seniors especially, have earned our respect and our admiration for enduring and doing the things necessary to get this program turned around and headed in the right direction. They won three times as many games as they had in the two previous years combined and won the Steers first playoff game since 2014. These seniors have left a new legacy for the young Steers, once not based on excuses and an expectation to fall short, but rather one of determination, belief, hard work, and a team first mentality that will serve the underclassmen and the entire athletic program well moving forward. Congratulations 2018 Steers you are the team that turned it all around and Steer Nation won't forget it.

