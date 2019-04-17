Steers win 2-1 in walk off fashion against Greenwood

The Steers played an outstanding game defensively behind the stellar pitching of Chris Ibanez to redeem themselves against a Greenwood team that gave Big Spring their lone district loss this season. Big Spring needed every at bat to pull off the close 2-1 victory over the Rangers, but they got the job done and improved to 5-1 in district play and sit in first place with a two-game lead on Greenwood. Runs and hits were hard for both teams to come by in this tough district matchup. The Steers outhit the Rangers 4 to 2 in the game but it was Big Springs lack of mistakes in the field that gave them the big advantage in this tight pitchers duel.

The pitching was strong for both teams in this tight game on Tuesday night at Steer Park. Hits were hard to come by and runs even harder as both pitchers held the other team scoreless until the fifth inning.

