Steers win 2 games on Saturday to go 4-1 in West Texas March Classic

After starting the tournament with a big 13-3 win over Lamesa on Thursday afternoon followed by a close 2-0 victory over Alpine Thursday night, the Steers dropped a game in their lone loss to Denver City 6-1 at Security Bank Field in Midland on Friday. Big Spring rebounded in a big way on Saturday, they came out on fire and using their hot bats got back-to-back wins over Pecos and Brownfield to close out the tournament.

In the first game Saturday against Pecos, the Steers started out slow as neither team could get any runs early. Then after giving up the first run of the game in the top of the fourth to go down 1-0, Big Spring found their swings and scored 4 runs in the bottom of the inning to take a 4-1 lead. The Steers added another run in the fifth and put the game on ice with another 4 run inning in the bottom of the sixth. The Steers only allowed the one run against Pecos while racking up 9 runs in three innings to end the Eagles chances once and for all in the 9-1 victory Saturday afternoon.

In the second game of the day on Saturday versus Brownfield, Big Spring jumped out to an early 1-0 lead after the first inning and never looked back. The Steers led the entire game and really put the game away for good with a 5 run fifth inning that put Big Spring up 12-3. The Steers held Brownfield scoreless through the first 3 inning of the game before giving up 2 runs in the top of the fourth making it a close 3-2 game as the Steers came up to bat in the bottom of the inning. Big Spring answered with 4 runs of their own in the bottom of the fourth and scored 13 runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings combined to really take control of the game from the plate. With that offensive explosion the Steers took the win over Brownfield 16-8 despite giving up 4 runs in the top of the sixth.

Big Spring heads into spring break with an (8-8-1) record and will square off against Pecos again at Christensen Stadium in Midland on Tuesday.