Steers win big on the road 11-3 against Snyder to improve to 2-1 in district

The Steers put together a nice complete game Friday night in Snyder as they beat the Tigers 11-3 to improve to 2-1 in district play. The Steers were outhit in the game 10-9, but were able to force Snyder to strand runners while bringing theirs across home plate. Big Spring got the win by playing a great all around game. With their sticks coming alive, good pitching and solid defense backing them up, the Steers took control of the game and never let up in the victory.

Neither team could get anything going on offense early as both teams went scoreless through the first two innings. Then in the top of the third, Big Spring exploded and put up 8 runs in the inning.

The inning started with a Josh Miramontes walk, followed by a Michael Munoz single to put two runners on. With runners at first and second, Elijah Munoz stepped to the dish and with two strikes against him hit a looping ball into left field for an RBI double to get the first run of the game, across the plate. The next batter up, Jason Miramontes, was walked as well to load the bases. Cade Wash was then hit by a pitch to bring in another run bringing the Steers' lead to 2-0.

Snyder walked Bryson VanVleet for another unearned run to go up 3-0 with no outs. With the bases still loaded, Kobe Guitterrez stepped to the plate and hit a 2 run RBI single to increase the lead to 5-0 in favor of Big Spring. VanVleet scored on a passed ball two batters later, and Michael Munoz hit a 2 run RBI single to right field to cap off the big inning with an 8-0 lead.

With a big lead and sophomore pitcher Kyler Seymore throwing well, the Steers were able to keep the game under control. In the bottom of the fifth, still leading 8-0, Seymore started getting a little tired and the Tigers really found their timing against him. Snyder scored three runs in the bottom of the inning and forced the Steers to make a pitching change. Seymore had a great game for his first district start, but with the Tigers making a run, Big Spring decided to bring in Elijah Munoz in relief with two outs. Eli got the out on his first pitch to end the inning and stop the run. Snyder wouldn't score another run in the game and in the top of the sixth the Steers responded right away with a 3 run inning of their own. Cade Wash drove in a run in the sixth and 2 runs scored on errors by the Tigers.

Kyler Seymore pitched a good game, he went four and two-thirds innings, allowed just three runs on eight hits and struck out one. Elijah Munoz pitched two and a third innings in relief and allowed no runs on two hits and struck out two, to close out the game. Cameron Smith took the loss for Snyder. Smith pitched two innings, allowed seven runs on three hits and struck out one in the defeat.

With the big road win the Steers are right back in the drivers seat at 2-1 as they continue to move forward in district play.

Big Spring will continue on their road tour next Tuesday at San Angelo Lakeview looking to improve to 3-1 and get some more crucial road wins before they start their home stretch to finish out district.