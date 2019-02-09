Steers wrangled by district champion Snyder 58-37

The Steers fought hard against the district champion Snyder Tigers at Steer Gym on Friday night. Big Spring played tough the whole game but just didn't have the fire power to match the Tigers late in the game as Snyder beat the Steers 58-37 to go 8-0 in district and complete their championship run unbeaten in district play. With the loss Big Spring dropped to 2-5 in district play and will have the chance to win the #3 seed outright with a win over Lake View next Tuesday.

Lenard and Wesley led the way for Snyder with 23 and 16 points respectively in the game. Only four players score for the Steers in the matchup. Cooley led Big Spring with 16 points, 8 rebounds, 3 blocks and 2 steals. Seymore was also in double digits with 10 points and 7 rebounds, 5 of which came on the offensive glass. Clark added 8 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals and 1 block and Banks had 3 points 2 assists and 2 steals in the loss.

The Steers will square off against Lake View at Steer Gym next Tuesday night for a chance to take the #3 playoff seed outright.

For the full story, see Sunday's edition of the Herald.