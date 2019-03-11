Stewart resigns from Big Spring City Council

A Big Spring City Council member is stepping down; and, assuming the Council approves, his replacement will be chosen during a special election during the May 4 local election.

Howard Stewart, Council Member for Big Spring's District 4, has tendered a letter of resignation to the city. The council and mayor plan to formally accept his resignation at Tuesday night's City Council meeting, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at the Council Chambers, 307 E. Fourth St.

In the letter, Stewart says he has enjoyed serving on the council over the past two years.

"This is my official resignation from District 4 – City Council position effective today, Feb. 27, 2019," the letter continues. "This is due to a job change. I do understand I will still serve until my replacement is sworn in."

The letter is signed "Sincerely, Howard Stewart."

District 4 will make a third city election on March 4. The positions of mayor – currently held by Larry McLellan; and District 5 Councilperson – currently held by Raul Benavides, are both also up for grabs. Neither McLellan nor Benavides are eligible to run for another term. Four candidates have filed to seek the mayor's post – David Mathis, Anna Scott, Shannon Thomason, and Debbie Wegman; while two are vying for the District 5 seat – Daniel Moreno and Camilla Strande.

