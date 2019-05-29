Sticks and Tricks Golf Tourny set for Saturday

No need to perfect your golf swing; all levels of golfers are welcome.

The Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce annual golf tournament - Sticks and Tricks - is back for the second year.

The four-man scramble is set for Saturday morning with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Teams can still register by calling the Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce or stopping by the Big Spring Country Club.

The money raised during this fundraiser will help support local businesses and activities in the community.

Make sure and pick up a copy of the Big Spring Herald next week to see photos from Sticks and Tricks.

