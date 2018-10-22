Still time to bling out your bra

There is still time to put that glue gun to good use and bust out the rhinestones, feathers, gemstones and glitter, and join the Big Spring Center for Skilled Care Senior Rockets Team for the 2nd Annual Bling your Bra event. The deadline to enter the competition is Thursday, Oct. 25 with judging at 5:30 p.m. that day at the Senior Skilled Center.

“There is still time to get your bras in!,” said said Christy Brownfield. “Since we did our first one last year, which was a huge hit and so much fun, we decided to bring it back again this year. The game of the bling your bra contest is seeing who can create the most razzle-dazzle bra and sparkle the judges. You can bling out any bra of any size and decorate it anyway you want, along with a cute hanger display. The entry fee is five dollars, and the bras will be judged on Thursday, Oct. 25 at 5:30 p.m.”

