Stitching for the community

Courtesy photo The photo above shows the quilt that will be donated to Big Spring Life Center by the Signal Mountain Quilting and Crafting Guild. Creating the quilt was a team process with group members stitching different squares, putting them all together in the end and forming a genuine homemade quilt.
Amber Mansfield
Thursday, November 8, 2018
BIG SPRING, TX

For many, the holiday season is their favorite time of year. It could be because of the cool weather that has everyone feeling nice, or it could also be because it is the season of giving. If you are like me, it is the combination of both with the spirit of Christmas at the top of the list.
Demonstrating this generous, warm Christmas spirit is the Signal Mountain Quilting and Crafting Guild (SMQCG), who will be hosting a couple of events to get the community involved in giving back and helping make the holiday season for others a little more merry and bright. This year, the organization is trying to aid two local non profits, the Spring Creek Food Bank Ministry and the Big Spring Life Center.

For the full story and additional info on this event, please see Thursday's edition of the Herald.

