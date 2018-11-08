Stitching for the community

For many, the holiday season is their favorite time of year. It could be because of the cool weather that has everyone feeling nice, or it could also be because it is the season of giving. If you are like me, it is the combination of both with the spirit of Christmas at the top of the list.

Demonstrating this generous, warm Christmas spirit is the Signal Mountain Quilting and Crafting Guild (SMQCG), who will be hosting a couple of events to get the community involved in giving back and helping make the holiday season for others a little more merry and bright. This year, the organization is trying to aid two local non profits, the Spring Creek Food Bank Ministry and the Big Spring Life Center.

