Students learn dangers of synthetic drugs

Jerrie Pharr, pictured, and Theresa Cockhill, nurses with the University Medical Center in Lubbock, gave a presentation to Coahoma High School students and 8th graders today on the dangers of synthetic drugs. Earlier in the day, the two nurses spoke to Forsan ISD students. The presentation was brought to the county by the Howard County Texas A&M AgrLife Extension Office. Sponsors for the presentation were Adrian Calvio of State Farm Insurance, Derek Wash of Pirkle Weir Insurance Agency, the Reid family of Back-in-Motion and Howard College, according to Tommy Yeater, county Texas A&M AgriLife extension agent.