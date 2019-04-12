Students reach for the STAARs

Third grade students from Washington Elementary and fourth graders from Goliad Elementary will be participating in the First Pre-STAAR Celebration Pep Rally Friday, May 10 at 2:30 p.m.

“We’ve got the Steer Band performing, along with cheerleaders from both the high school and junior high,” says BSISD Elementary Counselor Richard Cypert. “Joe Bright Basketball will entertain and be speaking to the kids. Ms. Sanchez, principal at Big Spring Intermediate, is also scheduled to speak. Mr. McWilliams will attend if he doesn’t have any scheduling conflicts, but we’re hoping to get someone else, a local celebrity if you will, to also come speak to and encourage the students.”

Some very special guests just announced that will be performing are Debra Garcia, who is a nurse, and Edward Vasquez, who is a music teacher. They are better known as Eddie Austin and the Texas Silhouettes.

