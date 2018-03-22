Sullivan recieves Paul Harris Fellowship award

HERALD photo/Roger Cline

Howard County 9-1-1 Director and Volunteer Fire Department Chief Tommy Sullivan accepts the Paul Harris Fellowship award from President-Elect Hardy Wilkerson of the Big Spring Rotary Club at their Tuesday noon meeting. The club presented Sullivan with the Paul Harris Fellowship for his tireless service to the Howard County community. Sullivan has been the Howard County 9-1-1 Director for 19 years, before which he served as safety supervisor at the ALON-USA Refinery. He has also served on the Howard County Volunteer Fire Department for 35 years, and as chief of the department for 25 years.

"A world of peace and goodwill comes closer to reality today as Tommy Sullivan becomes a Paul Harris Fellow," Wilkerson announced to the club as he presented the award to Sullivan.