Looking for a great way to entertain the kids over the summer without breaking a sweat or the bank? The Cinemark Cinema 4 movie theater here in Big Spring is putting on the Summer Movie Clubhouse program, providing movies for the whole family to enjoy all summer long at a very cost effective price.

Starting Tuesday, June 5, Cinemark Cinema 4 in Big Spring will have a 10 a.m. showing of a variety of PG movies. The showings will take place every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. through August 7, 2018. There will only be one showing per Tuesday during the summer program.

