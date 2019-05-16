Summer Reading Program kicks off

By ANNA GUTIERREZ

Staff Writer

Howard County Resource Center, located at 110 N.E. 8th St., will be hosting a summer reading program for children ages five to seven. To provide information about the program, there will be a kick-off on Saturday, May 18, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“We want to start when the children are very young,” says Diana Martinez, Howard County Resource Center Executive Director. “Kids who start reading at an early age do better in school. We will also work on math skills, not just reading.”

There will be a teacher and teacher’s aide who will lead the program. There are only 30 spots available, but Martinez hopes to be able to expand the program.

