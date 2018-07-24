It’s time to get your local shopping on during the Summer Shopping Extravaganza (SSE) this Thursday, July 26! The Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce is once again sponsoring the SSE, and it is being hosted by area local businesses.

The businesses will stay open until 8:00 p.m. for your shopping convenience and will be offering refreshments, tasty treats, great sales and more.

The Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce always promotes keeping everything local, and this is one of their efforts in doing so.

For the full story and additional information, please see Tuesday's edition of the Herald.