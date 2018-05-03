Summerfest to put new spin on Cinco de Mayo

Cinco de Mayo is Saturday, and Big Spring’s North Side Movement is celebrating with an annual event with a new name.

“We’ve been doing Cinco de Mayo for about three years, and we changed it to ‘Summerfest’ to make it more inclusive…I’m looking for the best word,” said Event Coordinator and North Side Movement Secretary Eddi Saldivar. “That, and when we say ‘Cinco de Mayo,’ the bands that we get like to charge three to four times the amount. So when we named it differently, they went back to their regular prices for some reason. So we found that little loophole.”

Summerfest will be at Ryan Hall and St. Thomas Square on the North Side of Big Spring. The event runs from 6 p.m. to midnight Friday, and from noon to 1 a.m. Saturday.

The event is the North Side Movement’s biggest fundraiser of the year, and provides money for all of the group’s projects and programs, Saldivar said

