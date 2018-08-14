Supply drive at the YMCA

As everyone knows, the start of the school year is just days away. There are those who know how important it is for a child to be prepared so that they can have a successful school year, and that can depend on the tools or supplies the children are equipped with. This is why the YMCA is having their annual Back to School drive for children in grades K-6.

“The YMCA Back to School drive will take place Saturday, August 18, from 9 p.m. to noon.,” said Dathan Jones, YMCA Director. “The child must be present to receive their school supplies.

