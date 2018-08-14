Supply drive at the YMCA

Courtesy photo Kids line up to receive a backpack at a previous Back to School Drive at the YMCA. The Y Back to School drive is for children in grades K-6. This year the drive will take place August 18 from 9 a.m. to noon at the YMCA, located at 801 Owens St.
By: 
Amber Mansfield
Staff Writer
life@bigspringherald.com
Tuesday, August 14, 2018
BIG SPRING, TX

As everyone knows, the start of the school year is just days away. There are those who know how important it is for a child to be prepared so that they can have a successful school year, and that can depend on the tools or supplies the children are equipped with. This is why the YMCA is having their annual Back to School drive for children in grades K-6.
“The YMCA Back to School drive will take place Saturday, August 18, from 9 p.m. to noon.,” said Dathan Jones, YMCA Director. “The child must be present to receive their school supplies.

For the full story, please see Tuesday's edition of the Herald.

Category: