Support for caregivers

Caregivers play an important role in providing care for their sick or disabled loved ones, whether they are young or elderly. Some caregivers provide their loved ones with emotional support, others might provide assistance with lawn care and groceries shopping, and yet others provide complete and total care to help their loved ones. Thus, one of the most often forgotten things caregivers do is forget to take care of themselves.

Caring for yourself is one of the most important things you can do as a caregiver. That's why every month the Big Spring Senior Center hosts a support group for caregivers, because when your needs are taken care of, the person you care for will benefit, too.

“This month the caregivers support group is on August 16 starting around 10:30 a.m., and lasts usually for about an hour,” said Gina Valencia, Big Spring Senior Center Program Manager.

For the full story, please see Thursday's edition of the Herald.