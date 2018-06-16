Support United Way while you run for fun

The United Way of Big Spring and Howard County is hosting its first ever 5k and 1k Family Fun Day at Comanche Trail Park, Saturday, July 14 from 8 a.m. to 1p.m.

There will be prizes for first-, second- and third-place runners in the 5k and 1k races. All participants in the race will receive a pass to Russ McEwen Water park.

A variety of booths with food, refreshments, fun games and bounce houses for children will be available for people who aren't participating in the races.

All funds raised from booths and races will go to the 2019 United Way of Big Spring and Howard County's fundraising campaign. The United Way is a non-profit organization that helps support health and human service agencies in Howard County to help make positive changes for those in need.

To register for the race, visit https://www.raceentry.com/races/united-way-family-fun-run/2018/register