Supporting The Life Center

The Life Center held their fourth annual Lunch and Learn Fundraiser on Tuesday, Feb. 19, at the Hotel Settles. According to Tracy Watson, The Life Center-Big Spring Executive Director, they were very pleased with the turn-out as more people than what was planned for attended the event.

Dr. David L. Cook, PhD, was the keynote speaker. In addition to being a speaker, Dr. Cook is a top sports psychology consultant, speaker, business consultant, and best-selling author on the mental advantage. He has worked with hundreds of elite athletes from the NBA, NCAA, PGA, NFL and MLB.

Dr. Cook spoke of his first lesson in sports psychology and how a man named Johnny became his mentor. He explains that sports psychology is how the mind affects us when we perform, and his first lesson in sports psychology came from his mentor Johnny. Johnny became his “dream guardian” and helped make Dr. Cook’s dream a reality.

Dr. Cook continues with how God uses dream guardians over and over in the Bible to protect the dreams. ...

