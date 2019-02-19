Survivor registration open - Fashion show and brunch kicked off 2019 Relay For Life registration

Local boutiques, community members and Home Hospice teamed up this weekend for the the second annual Home Hospice Brunch and Fashion Show, as a way to kick off the survivorship sign up drive.

“This was an easy way we could gather survivors together, get them signed up and have a little fun,” said Beverly Grant, event organizer.

Grant who serves as the volunteer coordinator for Home Hospice and the Survivor Chair with Relay For Life said “this is the second year the event has been held” and “she is thankful to all those who helped put the show together.”

“The local boutiques were wonderful in providing our models with cute outfits,” Grant said. “This event was a team effort and I appreciate all the help that was put into making this event happen.” ...

