Survivors hit the catwalk

HERALD photo/Amber Mansfield

Photographed above, Laura Liphim walks with her three year old daughter, Audrey, in the first ever Brunch and Fashion Show that took place on April 21 at the First Untied Methodist Church in the Garrett Hall. Home Hospice honored cancer survivors, and with the help from several local boutiques, the survivors got to dress up and walk the catwalk. Not only did they show off different clothes from around Big Spring, but also showed the crowd that they are survivors. Audrey was diagnosed with cancer at 16 months of age, and now at three she is cancer free.

“We are here to honor the people who survived and beat cancer,” said Beverly Grant from Home Hospice and coordinator of the Brunch and Fashion Show. “We not only want to celebrate their bravery, but also we want to thank them for being mentors to others.”

(Next Sunday's Life section inside the Big Spring Herald will feature a closer look into the Brunch and Fashion Show honoring cancer survivors.)

See Monday's edition of the Herald.